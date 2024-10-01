The company specializes in providing electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) solutions. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of October 4, 2024.

Specifically, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed 260.46 times, while the retail portion was oversubscribed 74.85 times. The QIB portion has also been booked at 100.80 times. The IPO price was set between ₹269 and ₹283 per share.

Shares allotted will be credited to investors' demat accounts on the same day as the refunds. The SME IPO is expected to be listed on the NSE SME platform, with a tentative date of October 4, 2024.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds for several essential purposes, including funding capital expenditures for installing additional plant and machinery at a new manufacturing facility located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

Here are the steps to check allotment status online on register website Since Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the registrar to the SME IPO, investors can check the allotment status online on Bigshare Services' website:

Step 1: Go to the registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd's website by clicking on this link: https://www.bigshareonline.com/ipo_Allotment.html

Step 3: Click on Company Selection, and thereafter, from the dropdown, select the company name 'Sahasra Electronics'.

Step 4: Select from among any one of the following options it asks for: application number, demat account, or PAN number.

Step 6: Hit the Search button and don't forget to enter the Captcha code.

On NSE’s website: Open the IPO allotment page at https://www.nseindia.com/products/dynaContent/equities/ipos/ipo_login.jsp

Select Sahasra Electronics., enter your PAN details and application number, and click “Submit."

About Sahasra Electronics The company specializes in providing electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) solutions. Its offerings encompass a wide range of products and services, including printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, box build services, LED lighting, memory components, IT accessories, and computer hardware.

The company has expanded its key customer base significantly, growing from approximately 20 customers in fiscal 2022 to around 40 customers in fiscal 2024. Over the years, it has developed a diversified clientele across various end-use industries, including railways, aerospace, marine, automotive, healthcare, and IT hardware, thereby reducing customer concentration risk.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.