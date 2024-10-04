Sahasra Electronics Listing: Stock makes bumper market debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹537 on NSE SME

Sahasra Electronics Solutions shares debuted on October 4 at a premium of 90% over the issue price of 283. The IPO received 122 times subscription, with significant interest from non-institutional investors.

A Ksheerasagar
Published4 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Trade Now
Sahasra Electronics Listing: Stock makes bumper market debut, lists with 90% premium at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>537.
Sahasra Electronics Listing: Stock makes bumper market debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹537. (Pixabay)

Sahasra Electronics IPO Listing: Sahasra Electronics Solutions made a stellar market debut on Friday, October 4, as its shares were listed at 537.70 apiece on the NSE SME, indicating a premium of 90% over the issue price of 283. The SME initial public offer (IPO), valued at 186.16 crore, was open for subscription from September 26 to September 30, priced in the range of 269 to 283 per share.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares, worth 172.01 crore and an offer for sale of 5 lakh shares, aggregating to 14.15 crore. The IPO received a robust response, with an overall subscription of 122 times. Notably, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed by 260 times, while the retail portion saw an oversubscription of 74.85 times.

Also Read | IPO invincibles: Beyond KRN, more IPOs that defied the market crash

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was booked 100.80 times.

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds for several essential purposes, including funding capital expenditures for installing additional plant and machinery at a new manufacturing facility located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its subsidiary, Sahasra Semiconductors Private Limited, to support its capital expenditure needs for further installations. Additionally, the funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India may launch ₹25,000-crore IPO on October 14. Details here

About Sahasra Electronics Solutions

The company specialises in providing electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) solutions. Its offerings encompass a wide range of products and services, including printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, box build services, LED lighting, memory components, IT accessories, and computer hardware.

During the fiscal year 2024, the company exported over 80% of its products and solutions to global manufacturers in countries such as the United States, Rwanda, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Austria, and Belgium.

Also Read | Amanta Healthcare files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds via IPO

The company has expanded its key customer base significantly, growing from approximately 20 customers in fiscal 2022 to around 40 customers in fiscal 2024. Over the years, it has developed a diversified clientele across various end-use industries, including railways, aerospace, marine, automotive, healthcare, and IT hardware, thereby reducing customer concentration risk, as per the company's DRHP. 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:4 Oct 2024, 10:08 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSahasra Electronics Listing: Stock makes bumper market debut, lists with 90% premium at ₹537 on NSE SME

Most Active Stocks

Axis Bank share price

1,189.65
10:45 AM | 4 OCT 2024
14.2 (1.21%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price

298.90
10:45 AM | 4 OCT 2024
6.8 (2.33%)

Tata Steel share price

167.20
10:45 AM | 4 OCT 2024
0.25 (0.15%)

Tata Motors share price

936.85
10:45 AM | 4 OCT 2024
10.85 (1.17%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Home First Finance Company India share price

1,250.90
10:42 AM | 4 OCT 2024
68.7 (5.81%)

VIP Industries share price

552.75
10:42 AM | 4 OCT 2024
29.7 (5.68%)

Aptus Value Housing Finance India share price

355.00
10:42 AM | 4 OCT 2024
14.2 (4.17%)

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

956.90
10:42 AM | 4 OCT 2024
37.9 (4.12%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,575.00100.00
    Chennai
    77,581.00100.00
    Delhi
    77,733.00100.00
    Kolkata
    77,585.00100.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.88/L0.13
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.