Sahasra Electronics Solutions shares debuted on October 4 at a premium of 90% over the issue price of ₹ 283. The IPO received 122 times subscription, with significant interest from non-institutional investors.

Sahasra Electronics IPO Listing: Sahasra Electronics Solutions made a stellar market debut on Friday, October 4, as its shares were listed at ₹537.70 apiece on the NSE SME, indicating a premium of 90% over the issue price of ₹283. The SME initial public offer (IPO), valued at ₹186.16 crore, was open for subscription from September 26 to September 30, priced in the range of ₹269 to ₹283 per share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue of 60.78 lakh shares, worth ₹172.01 crore and an offer for sale of 5 lakh shares, aggregating to ₹14.15 crore. The IPO received a robust response, with an overall subscription of 122 times. Notably, the non-institutional investor (NII) segment was oversubscribed by 260 times, while the retail portion saw an oversubscription of 74.85 times.

The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was booked 100.80 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company plans to allocate the net proceeds for several essential purposes, including funding capital expenditures for installing additional plant and machinery at a new manufacturing facility located in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan.

A portion of the proceeds will also be invested in its subsidiary, Sahasra Semiconductors Private Limited, to support its capital expenditure needs for further installations. Additionally, the funds will be used to meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Sahasra Electronics Solutions The company specialises in providing electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM) solutions. Its offerings encompass a wide range of products and services, including printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, box build services, LED lighting, memory components, IT accessories, and computer hardware. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the fiscal year 2024, the company exported over 80% of its products and solutions to global manufacturers in countries such as the United States, Rwanda, Tunisia, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Austria, and Belgium.

The company has expanded its key customer base significantly, growing from approximately 20 customers in fiscal 2022 to around 40 customers in fiscal 2024. Over the years, it has developed a diversified clientele across various end-use industries, including railways, aerospace, marine, automotive, healthcare, and IT hardware, thereby reducing customer concentration risk, as per the company's DRHP.