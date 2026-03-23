Sai Parenterals raises ₹122.6 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Sai Parenterals, a diversified pharmaceutical formulations company with capabilities in research, development, and manufacturing, and engaged in the business of branded generic formulations and contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) products, has garnered ₹122.6 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering, which opens for public subscription on Tuesday, March 24, 2026.

The company informed the bourses that it allocated 31,28,458 equity shares at ₹392 per share to anchor investors. Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor book include Morgan Stanley (Asia) Singapore Pte, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company, Kotak Life Sciences Fund 1, and India Emerging Funds Limited.

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Among equity-oriented schemes, the company has allocated shares to Quant Mutual Fund – Quant Momentum Fund. Out of the total allocation of 31,28,458 equity shares to anchor investors, 9,18,384 shares were allocated to one domestic mutual fund through a single scheme. Arihant Capital Markets is the book-running lead manager, and Bigshare Services Private Limited is the registrar of the offer.

Sai Parenterals IPO details The initial public offering (IPO) of Sai Parenterals will open for bidding on Tuesday, March 24, and will remain open until Friday, March 27, 2026, offering shares in the price band of ₹372– ₹392 per share.

The IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 0.73 crore shares aggregating to ₹285 crore and an offer for sale of 0.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹123.79 crore.

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The offer is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the net offer is allocated to qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), while not more than 15% and 35% of the net offer are reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail individual investors, respectively.

Investors can apply for the Sai Parenterals IPO in lots of 38 shares. A retail investor would need to invest ₹14,896 to apply for one lot, based on the upper price band of the issue.

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue to the tune of ₹111 crore for capacity expansion and upgradation of manufacturing facilities, while ₹18 crore is proposed for the establishment of a new R&D centre and ₹14.30 crore for debt repayment. The remaining portion will be used for general corporate purposes.

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The allotment status for the Sai Parenterals IPO is slated to be finalised on March 30, with the tentative listing date set for April 2.

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.