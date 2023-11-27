Sai Silks: Up 35% from IPO price in just two months, should you buy this newly listed stock?
The newly-listed Sai Silks (Kalamandir) has been seeing strong investor interest, rising almost 35 percent from its issue price in just 2 months. In a recent note, domestic brokerage house HDFC Securities has initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ recommendation and a target price of ₹385, indicating an upside of 29 percent from its current market price of ₹298.75, as on November 24.
