A total of nine stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, September 14, 2023 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), India Energy Exchange (IEX), Manappuram Finance, India Cements, Delta Corp, National Aluminium Company, REC Ltd, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance are the nine stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday. The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Wednesday, domestic markets settled higher and Nifty closed above the record 20,000 mark for the first time as positive macroeconomic data triggered buying in banking, energy and telecom shares. Sensex settled at 67,466.99, up 245.86 points or 0.37 per cent, extending its gains to a ninth straight session - the longest winning streak in last five months.

Mid and smallcaps, which suffered strong losses in the previous session, resumed their upward journey. The BSE Midcap index rose 0.19 per cent while the Smallcap index clocked a gain of 0.85 per cent. Heavyweights including Bharti Airtel and Titan Company emerged as the top gainers, while M&M and L&T were the major drags.