A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, August 17, 2023, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Granules India Ltd, India Cements Ltd, Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers And Chemicals Limited, Steel Authority of India (SAIL), Hindustan Copper, Manappuram Finance, Delta Corp, Balrampur Chini Mills, Indiabulls Housing Finance are the 11 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock exchange for Thursday.

The NSE updates the list of securities in F&O ban for trade everyday. The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

‘’It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action,'' said NSE. No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Meanwhile, domestic benchmark equity indices finished marginally higher on August 16, despite volatility during the day. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended at 65,539.42 up 137.50 points or up 0.2 per cent while the Nifty also closed at 19,465 level, up 30.45 points or 0.16 per cent.

Metal and financial stocks saw the most declines following a spike in domestic retail prices that prompted caution, and further worries about China's economic recovery weighed on the market sentiment.

HINDUSTAN COPPER More Information

STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA More Information

DELTA CORP More Information

INDIA CEMENTS More Information

GRANULES INDIA More Information

MANAPPURAM FINANCE More Information

BALRAMPUR CHINI MILLS More Information

INDIABULLS HOUSING FINANCE More Information