SAIL, NALCO to Tata Steel: Why metal stocks are nosediving — explained

According to stock market experts, economic slowdown in China, Dollar Index rising to 34-year high and supply exceeding demand are the major reasons slide in metal stocks. They also said that Nifty Metal index has dipped from 22,000 levels to 18,800 levels and it is expected to go further down after some rebound. They went on to add that probably the 3 year strong cycle of the metal stock rally is over now and in next few quarter, it may remain under the sell-off heat.