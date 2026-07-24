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SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 138% YoY to ₹1,636 crore; revenue remains flat

SAIL reported a 138% YoY increase in net profit to 1,636 crore for Q1 FY27, despite lower production. EBITDA rose 49% YoY to 4,356 crore. The company moderated production due to geopolitical issues but aims for improved stability ahead.

A Ksheerasagar
Published24 Jul 2026, 07:47 PM IST
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SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 138% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,636 crore; revenue remains flat
SAIL Q1 Results: Net profit jumps 138% YoY to ₹1,636 crore; revenue remains flat(REUTERS)

Steel Authority of India (SAIL), one of the country's largest steelmakers, announced its June quarter (Q1 FY27) results on Friday, post-market hours, reporting a 138% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit to 1,636 crore from 685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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The strong improvement in profitability came despite lower production and sales volumes, aided by improved realizations and lower inventory levels.

The company said it deliberately moderated production during the quarter by advancing scheduled repair and maintenance activities, a move necessitated by geopolitical volatility that disrupted global supply chains.

According to SAIL, this planned intervention is expected to support higher production stability and improved operational performance in the coming quarters.

On a sequential basis, profit slipped 3% from 1,680 crore reported in the March quarter.

In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA came in at 4,356 crore, a 49% YoY jump as against 2,925 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding sharply to 16.6% from 11.2% YoY.

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Revenue stood at 26,246 crore, higher than 25,921 crore in Q1FY26. However, both revenue and EBITDA stood lower on a sequential basis.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda reports Q1 profit at ₹1,278 crore
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Crude steel production slips; sales edge higher

Crude steel production stood at 4.76 million tonnes during the June quarter, compared with 4.85 million tonnes in the year-ago period and 5.08 million tonnes in the March quarter, reflecting a decline on both a year-on-year and sequential basis.

The sales turnover during the quarter came in at 26,010 crore, 1% higher than 25,731 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year.

Commenting on the results of the first quarter of the current financial year. Chairman & Managing Director, SAIL, Dr Ashok Kumar Panda said, "Amid global uncertainties, the domestic steel industry demonstrated resilience backed by sustained demand in domestic steel consumption."

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"SAIL, through enhanced operational efficiencies, prudent cost management, and focused marketing initiatives, has delivered a significantly profitable first quarter in FY27. The company remains confident of leveraging robust manufacturing capabilities and continues to strengthen performance while capitalizing on the sustained domestic steel demand," Ashok Kumar further added.

Also Read | Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles, revenue up 72%
Also Read | IEX Q1 results: Net profit grows 12% YoY to ₹135 crore

Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

A Ksheerasagar

Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More

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