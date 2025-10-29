SAIL Q2 Results: Net profit drops 53% YoY to ₹418 crore, total income rises 8.3% — Details here

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) State-owned SAIL on Wednesday said its consolidated net profit fell more than 53 per cent to ₹418.72 crore in the September quarter.

It had clocked a net profit of ₹897.15 crore in the July-September quarter of the preceding 2024-25 financial year, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income, however, rose to ₹26,910.04 crore from ₹24,842.18 crore in the year-ago period.

In a separate statement, SAIL Chairman Amarendu Prakash said, "H1 FY26 performance demonstrates SAIL's consistency across both operational and financial metrics. The company has maintained high capacity utilisation for steady production."

He said the company has achieved a significant increase in sales volume despite the volatility in global steel markets.

As per the statement, in the April-September period of FY26, the company's net profit stood at ₹1,163 crore, higher than ₹978.93 crore in the six-month period a year ago.

Its debt declined to ₹26,427 crore.

Efforts to reduce carbon footprint State-owned SAIL is conducting trials for including green hydrogen in steel making process besides taking several other measures to reduce its carbon intensity, the company's Chairman Amarendu Prakash said.

Addressing the 53rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the country's largest public sector steel-making firm, Prakash said, "SAIL is advancing its green steel journey through hydrogen-based steelmaking trials, carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS), biochar injection and renewable energy initiatives.

In December 2024, the Ministry of Steel rolled out the definition of green steel with an aim to encourage the industry to bring down carbon emissions.

As per the ministry's taxonomy, green steel shall be defined in terms of percentage greenness of steel, which is produced from the steel plant with Co2 equivalent emission intensity of less than 2.2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of finished steel.

If 1.6 tonnes of CO2 or less is emitted in the production of 1 tonne of finished steel, it will be considered 5-star green-rated steel.

On emissions in the range of 1.6 to 2 tonnes, the product will be given a 4-star rating, while those with 2 to 2.2 tonnes of emissions will be rated 3-star.

Prakash further said that the company has initiated the next phase of its journey where the upcoming projects will integrate green technologies, efficient logistics and customer-centric solutions.

Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), under the Ministry of Steel, operates five integrated steel plants having a total installed capacity of over 21 million tonnes (MnT).