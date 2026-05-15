SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maharatna PSU could post double-digit rise in profit, revenue; all eyes on dividend

SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will announce its January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) today, 15 May. The PSU stock will also announce the final dividend.

SAIL share price traded marginally in the red ahead of the March quarter results.

SAIL Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect SAIL to post a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that the profit could jump 83% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1178 crore in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure could surge 388%.

Meanwhile, net sales could grow 10.5% YoY and 15.5% QoQ, according to the brokerage's estimates. "We estimate adjusted volumes to increase 3.8% YoY (+7.9% QoQ) in the quarter. We estimate steel realisations to increase by 7% QoQ (+6.4% YoY), led by price hikes during the quarter," the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking said that revenue is forecasted to increase by 7.3% YoY to ~ ₹31,440 crore, aided by higher volumes and realisation. It added that EBITDA is expected to grow by 9.9% YoY to ~ ₹3830 crore. It is expected to report a PAT of ~ ₹1550 crore, up 28.7% YoY.

Track this space for LIVE updates on SAIL Q4 results 2026.