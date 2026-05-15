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SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maharatna PSU could post double-digit rise in profit, revenue; all eyes on dividend

SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: SAIL share price traded marginally in the red ahead of the March quarter results. The PSU company will likely report the earnings later in the day.

Saloni Goel
Updated15 May 2026, 12:16:59 PM IST
SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maharatna PSU could post double-digit rise in profit, revenue; all eyes on dividend
SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Maharatna PSU could post double-digit rise in profit, revenue; all eyes on dividend(REUTERS)

SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Steel Authority of India (SAIL) will announce its January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) today, 15 May. The PSU stock will also announce the final dividend.

SAIL share price traded marginally in the red ahead of the March quarter results.

SAIL Q4 Results Preview

Analysts expect SAIL to post a strong set of numbers for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26). Kotak Institutional Equities (KIE) said that the profit could jump 83% year-on-year (YoY) to 1178 crore in the quarter under review. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure could surge 388%.

Meanwhile, net sales could grow 10.5% YoY and 15.5% QoQ, according to the brokerage's estimates. "We estimate adjusted volumes to increase 3.8% YoY (+7.9% QoQ) in the quarter. We estimate steel realisations to increase by 7% QoQ (+6.4% YoY), led by price hikes during the quarter," the brokerage added.

Meanwhile, Antique Stock Broking said that revenue is forecasted to increase by 7.3% YoY to ~ 31,440 crore, aided by higher volumes and realisation. It added that EBITDA is expected to grow by 9.9% YoY to ~ 3830 crore. It is expected to report a PAT of ~ 1550 crore, up 28.7% YoY.

Track this space for LIVE updates on SAIL Q4 results 2026.

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15 May 2026, 12:16:59 PM IST

SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: Antique Stock Broking sees 7% rise in revenue, 29% in PAT

Revenue is forecasted to increase by 7.3% YoY to ~INR 314.4 bn aided by higher volumes and realization. We expect EBITDA to grow by 9.9% YoY to ~INR 38.3 bn. It is expected to report a PAT of ~INR 15.5 bn (up 28.7% YoY), said Antique Stock Broking.

15 May 2026, 11:36:50 AM IST

SAIL Q4 Results 2026 LIVE: SAIL to announce Q4 results today

In terms of Regulation 29(1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is hereby informed that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) will be held on 15th May, 2026 at New Delhi to, inter-alia, consider, approve and take on record the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March, 2026.

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