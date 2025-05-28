SAIL Q4 Results: Maharatna PSU's net profit rises 11% YoY to ₹1,251 crore, final dividend of ₹1.6/share declared

SAIL Q4 Results: Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) announced its Janaury to March quarter results on Wednesday, 28 May 2025. The Maharatna PSU firm recorded an 11 per cent rise in its fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, with the net profits at ₹1,251 crore, compared to ₹1,126 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The State-owned company's revenue from core operations rose 4.8 per cent to ₹29,316 crore in the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year, compared year-on-year (YoY) with ₹27,958 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

The company's revenues from the IISCO Steel Plant, Alloy Steels Plant, and other sections were the only profitable sources for the fourth quarter, compared on a year-on-year basis with the same period a year ago.

SAIL Final Dividend Issue Steel Authority of India's board of directors on Wednesday announced a final dividend issue of ₹1.6 per share for the financial year ending 2024-25 of the face value of ₹10 apiece.

This means that every eligible shareholder will receive a final dividend of ₹1.6 per share for every share they own in the PSU steel manufacturer.

“The Board of Directors have recommended the Final Dividend @ ₹1.60 per equity share of ₹10 each for the Financial Year 2024-25 (16% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company),” said SAIL in its exchange filing.

According to the exchange filing, the final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval at the upcoming shareholders' meeting.

SAIL Share Price Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares closed 0.19 per cent higher at ₹128.80 after Wednesday's stock market session, compared to ₹128.55 at the previous market close. The company announced its Q4 results and final dividend issue after the market operating hours on Wednesday.

The Maharatna PSU stock has given market investors more than 325 per cent returns on their investment in the last five years. However, the shares lost 21 per cent in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the shares gained 13.53 per cent in 2025, and 1.97 per cent in the last five trading sessions.

According to BSE data, the state-owned company's shares hit their 52-week high of ₹169.30 on 28 May 2024, while the 52-week low was ₹99.20 on 12 February 2025. Steel Authority of India's market capitalisation (M-Cap) was at ₹53,195.59 crore as of the stock market close on Wednesday, 28 May 2025.

