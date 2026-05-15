SAIL Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,836 crore; declares final dividend of ₹2.35 per share

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) reported a 47% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit for the March quarter to ₹1,836 crore, driven by improved sales volumes along with an inventory reduction. In the corresponding period last year, the PSU steelmaker had posted a net profit of ₹1,251 crore.

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The company’s crude steel production during the reporting quarter stood at 5.08 million tonnes, higher than 4.85 million tonnes recorded in Q3FY26, but remained largely flat compared to 5.09 million tonnes in the March 2025 quarter. Meanwhile, sales improved on both a QoQ and YoY basis to 4.9 million tonnes in Q4FY26.

In terms of operating profitability, the EBITDA came in at ₹4,409 crore, a 30.3% YoY jump as against ₹3,484 crore in the year-ago quarter, with margins expanding sharply to 14.3% from 11.5% YoY. The revenue stood at ₹30,813 crore, higher than the ₹29,316 crore in Q4FY25.

Commenting on the results, the CMD of Steel Authority of India Limited, Dr AK Panda, stated, "Our performance reflects the inherent strength of our core operations, supported by focused efforts to expand market presence and align our product portfolio with evolving demand."

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"Going forward, we will place sharper emphasis on increasing the share of value-added and special steel in our portfolio. The encouraging outlook for domestic steel consumption, driven by sustained infrastructure development, augurs well for our expansion plans. We remain committed to delivering consistent value and long-term growth to our stakeholders," Panda further added.

For FY26, the maharatna company reported its best-ever production and sales volumes, along with the highest-ever revenue from operations. Crude steel production increased 1.4% year-on-year to 19.43 million tonnes, compared to 19.17 million tonnes in the previous fiscal.

Sales volume grew strongly by 11.4% during the year, supported by increased market outreach, inventory liquidation and improved dispatches.

Net profit surged 42.2% YoY to ₹3,373 crore, reflecting improved operational efficiency, inventory reduction and cost optimisation measures undertaken by the company.

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Meanwhile, the company said it has reduced its debt by ₹8,148 crore compared to the previous financial year, strengthening its balance sheet position.

Announces a final dividend of Re 2.35 per share Along with its financial results, the company announced a final dividend of ₹2.35 per share for FY26.

"The Board of Directors have recommended the final dividend of ₹2.35 per equity share of ₹10, each for the Financial Year 2025-26 (23.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of the Company). The said final dividend for FY 2025-26 will be paid within 30 days from the date of approval by the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting, the date of which will be intimated in due course," the company said in its earnings filing.

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About the Author A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial m...Read More ✕ A Ksheerasagar Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments.



He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom.



During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles.



He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements.



His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.