SAIL share price: Dividend stock dips on record date. Buy, hold or exit?2 min read . Updated: 24 Mar 2023, 12:16 PM IST
Dividend stock: SAIL share price is trading sideways in ₹80 to ₹88 range, believe stock market experts
Steel Authority of India (SAIL) shares are one of those dividend stocks on Dalal Street that has fixed record date on 24th March 2023. However, a good number of SAIL shareholders decided to exit the PSU stock on record date for interim dividend of Re 1 per share fearing further dip in the state-owned metal stock. SAIL share price today downside and went on to hit intraday low of ₹82.70 apiece on NSE, logging over 3 per cent intraday loss in early morning deals.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×