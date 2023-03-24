SAIL share price: Dividend stock dips on record date. Buy, hold or exit?

According to stock market experts, steel prices in the international market has peaked out and now market is expecting ease in margins of the PSU metal company. They said that even during China reopening theme, rising metal prices may not work as SAIL is expected to lose its export revenue it gained during Chinese lockdown. They said that SAIL shares are currently in range of ₹80 to ₹88 and bullish or bearish trend can be assumed on breakage of either side of the range. They advised SAIL shareholder to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss below ₹80 and wait for breakout or breakdown for fresh position.