SAIL share price: Is the stock Buy or Sell post Q4 Results, dividend announcements?

Stock Market Today: SAIL share price gained in the morning trades on Thursday post Q4 results dividend announcement. SAIL had announced Q4 results and made dividend announcements after the market hours on Wednesday. Should you Buy or Sell the stock ?

SAIL Q4 Results On Wednesday, May 28, 2025, Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) released the results for the January through March quarter. In the fourth quarter of the 2024–25 fiscal year, the Maharatna PSU company's net earnings increased by 11% to ₹1,251 crore from ₹1,126 crore in the same quarter the previous year.

In the January to March 2025, the State-owned company's revenue from core operations increased 4.8% to ₹29,316 crore, up from ₹27,958 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. The revenues increased 12% YoY and 20% sequentially

SAIL -Analysts views post Q4 Results SAIL's Q4 performance was driven by strong volume growth and declining raw material costs

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that SAIL reported in-line revenue primarily driven by strong volume growth. The Sales volume at 5.3 Million Tonne surged almost 17% year on year. Earnings before interest tax depreciation and Amortisation of Ebitda stood at around ₹3480 Crore which almost doubled year on year (97% YoY and 72% sequentially) against MOFSL estimate of around ₹2880 crore. The per tonne profitability or Ebitda per tonne stood at ₹6,536 which also came higher than MOFSL estimates of ₹5,423 a tonne and was up 69% YoY and 43% sequentially, led by lower costs. The net profit Adjusted for one offs as per MOFSL at around ₹1280 crore came ahead of their estimates of around ₹790 crore

MOFSL has a target price of ₹128 for SAIL Share price with Neutral Ratings though may revise after the investors call

SAIL share price- Technical view SAIL has broken out of an 86-day-long bullish cup and handle pattern at ₹119 and is showing strong follow-through, having tested the weekly swing high of ₹130.09., as per Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments The breakout structure remains intact, and on pullbacks, if volumes stay muted, the rally is likely to extend further. The next logical resistance is the weekly swing high of ₹144. Overall momentum remains positive, and the stock remains a strong candidate for continued upside, as per Jain.

