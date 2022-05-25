Metal stock down 10% in 5 days. Motilal Oswal has 'Buy' tag

“Recently, the government announced various measures to cool down prices. This resulted in an 11% correction in the stock. It has corrected by ~50% from its 52-week high on fears of waning demand, input cost inflation, and the recent imposition of export curbs. However, the underlying demand cannot be deferred forever. The CMP factors most of the risks, if not all," said brokerage Motilal Oswal in a note.