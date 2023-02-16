This below 100 metal stock trades at 'attractive valuations'. Should you buy?

“As expected SAIL reported good improvement in its 3Q performance driven by lower CoP. However; increase in debt due to working capital requirement are a bit negative in the short run. With steel prices continue to increasing following jump in RM prices, SAIL would be relatively better than some of the peers as it saves on iron ore cost and have higher operating leverage which will benefit in in medium to longer run," the note stated.

