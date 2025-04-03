SAIL, Tata Steel to Jindal Steel: These metal stocks remain firm despite Trump’s tariffs

Stock market today: Select stocks from the metal pack, mainly belonging to the steel and aluminium sectors, held their ground in the stock market trading on Thursday, April 3, as these commodities remained exempt from the latest reciprocal tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump on imports from India.

The Trump administration kept the tariffs on Indian steel and aluminum at 25% as previously announced.

“Steel and Aluminium stocks have remained firm despite a volatile Indian stock market. This is because US President Donald Trump left tariffs on aluminium and steel imports from India unchanged at 25% during his speech on 'Liberation Day.' So, bulls are putting weight behind stocks from the steel and aluminium segment. Vedanta and Hindalco shares can be a good option for those who want to add fresh stocks to their portfolio,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities.

