SAIL to Jindal Steel: These three stocks have delivered whopping returns in December over last 10 years

Stock market today: The benchmark Indian stock market indices ended flat after Friday's stock market session as the investors were cautious prior to the Q2 GDP data release amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.05% lower at 26,202.95 points, compared to 26,202.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.02% lower at 85,706.67 points lower, compared to 85,720.38 points at the previous market close. Stock market investors now focus on the December market, which is usually favoured by the seasonal trends.

“Going forward, after making a new high this week, markets are expected to maintain a gradual up-move, with investors focusing on the RBI policy meeting next week,” said Siddhartha Khemka, the head of research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to the market data, sectoral indices have given investors an average return of 4.3% for Nifty Metals, 3.9% for Nifty Realty, 1.2% for Nifty Energy, 3.7% for Nifty IT Index, 1.4% for Nifty FMCG, and 1.4% for Nifty Pharma.

Stock returns in December over the last 10 years 1. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): SAIL share price closed 1.03% lower at ₹134.85 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹136.25 at the previous market close.

According to the market data, the SAIL has given stock market investors an average return of 12.1% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's shares have risen more than 145% in the last five years and over 13% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has jumped 19.54% in 2025, but is down 1.35% in the last one-month period. SAIL shares are trading 0.80% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹145.90 on 13 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹99.20 on 12 February 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹55,694.29 crore as of the stock market close last week.

2. Jindal Steel Ltd (JINDALSTEL): Jindal Steel share price closed 0.39% higher at ₹1,044.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹1,040.40 at the previous market close.

Shares of Jindal Steel have given stock market investors an average return of 7.6% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's stock has risen more than 292% in the last five years and over 14% in the last one-year period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Jindal Steel shares have jumped 11.82% in 2025 but have dropped 1.67% in the last one-month period. The company's stock has gained 0.83% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at ₹1,098.30 on 13 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹723.95 on 31 January 2025, according to the BSE data. Jindal Steel's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than ₹1.06 trillion as of the stock market close on 28 November 2025.

3. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (DIXON): Dixon Tech shares closed 0.28% lower at ₹14,599.60 after Friday's stock market session, compared to ₹14,640.15 at the previous market close.

Dixon Tech shares have given stock market investors an average return of around 10.1% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's shares have gained more than 542% over the last five years.

However, the shares have lost over 12% in the last one-year period, and are trading 18.76% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. Dixon Tech shares have dropped 5.65% in the last one-month period and are trading 1.94% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company shares hit their 52-week high level at ₹19,149.80 on 17 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at ₹12,326.60 on 7 April 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at ₹88,530.20 crore as of the stock market close on 28 November 2025.

