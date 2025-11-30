SAIL to Jindal Steel: These three stocks have delivered whopping returns in December over last 10 years

From SAIL to Jindal Steel — Stock market data shows how three stocks have delivered whopping returns in December over the last 10 years. Experts believe that the markets are expected to note a gradual rise in the upcoming month based on the seasonal benefits and RBI's policy decision. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Published30 Nov 2025, 08:06 PM IST
The Indian stock market is expected to maintain a gradual up-move, with investors focusing on the RBI policy meeting in the first week of December 2025.
The Indian stock market is expected to maintain a gradual up-move, with investors focusing on the RBI policy meeting in the first week of December 2025. (Agencies)

Stock market today: The benchmark Indian stock market indices ended flat after Friday's stock market session as the investors were cautious prior to the Q2 GDP data release amid mixed global cues. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.05% lower at 26,202.95 points, compared to 26,202.95 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex index closed 0.02% lower at 85,706.67 points lower, compared to 85,720.38 points at the previous market close. Stock market investors now focus on the December market, which is usually favoured by the seasonal trends.

Also Read | Nifty 50 to Sensex: How Indian stock market has fared in December in last 10 yrs

“Going forward, after making a new high this week, markets are expected to maintain a gradual up-move, with investors focusing on the RBI policy meeting next week,” said Siddhartha Khemka, the head of research, Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

According to the market data, sectoral indices have given investors an average return of 4.3% for Nifty Metals, 3.9% for Nifty Realty, 1.2% for Nifty Energy, 3.7% for Nifty IT Index, 1.4% for Nifty FMCG, and 1.4% for Nifty Pharma.

Stock returns in December over the last 10 years

1. Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL): SAIL share price closed 1.03% lower at 134.85 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 136.25 at the previous market close.

According to the market data, the SAIL has given stock market investors an average return of 12.1% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's shares have risen more than 145% in the last five years and over 13% in the last one-year period.

Also Read | Wakefit IPO opens on December 8 — Here are 10 things to know

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the company's stock has jumped 19.54% in 2025, but is down 1.35% in the last one-month period. SAIL shares are trading 0.80% higher in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at 145.90 on 13 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 99.20 on 12 February 2025, according to the BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 55,694.29 crore as of the stock market close last week.

2. Jindal Steel Ltd (JINDALSTEL): Jindal Steel share price closed 0.39% higher at 1,044.50 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 1,040.40 at the previous market close.

Shares of Jindal Steel have given stock market investors an average return of 7.6% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's stock has risen more than 292% in the last five years and over 14% in the last one-year period.

Also Read | Stock market returns: These 5 stocks gave more than 150% returns this month

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Jindal Steel shares have jumped 11.82% in 2025 but have dropped 1.67% in the last one-month period. The company's stock has gained 0.83% in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

Shares of the company hit their 52-week high level at 1,098.30 on 13 November 2025, while the 52-week low level stood at 723.95 on 31 January 2025, according to the BSE data. Jindal Steel's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at more than 1.06 trillion as of the stock market close on 28 November 2025.

3. Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (DIXON): Dixon Tech shares closed 0.28% lower at 14,599.60 after Friday's stock market session, compared to 14,640.15 at the previous market close.

Dixon Tech shares have given stock market investors an average return of around 10.1% in the month of December over the last 10 years. The company's shares have gained more than 542% over the last five years.

Also Read | 15,350% rally in 5 years! Multibagger stock to be in focus on Monday

However, the shares have lost over 12% in the last one-year period, and are trading 18.76% lower on a year-to-date (YTD) basis in 2025. Dixon Tech shares have dropped 5.65% in the last one-month period and are trading 1.94% lower in the last five market sessions on the Indian stock market.

The company shares hit their 52-week high level at 19,149.80 on 17 December 2024, while the 52-week low level stood at 12,326.60 on 7 April 2025, according to BSE data. The company's market capitalisation (M-Cap) stood at 88,530.20 crore as of the stock market close on 28 November 2025.

Read all stock market news here

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Key Takeaways
  • The benchmark stock market indices ended flat after Friday's stock market session, as investors exercised caution ahead of the Q2 GDP data release last week.
  • Jindal Steel, Dixon Tech, and SAIL stocks have delivered substantial returns in December over the last 10 years.
  • The stock markets are expected to maintain a gradual up-move next week, says expert.
Indian Stock MarketStock MarketStock Market TodayJindal SteelSteel Authority Of IndiaDixon Technologies (India)
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSAIL to Jindal Steel: These three stocks have delivered whopping returns in December over last 10 years
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.