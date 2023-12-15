Saint Capital Fund-backed multibagger stock LKP Finance hits upper circuit on 11th day in a row
This circuit to circuit stock has touched upper circuit on all trade session in December 2023
Stock at 52 week high: LKP Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹91.50 to ₹220.55 per share levels on BSE, logging around 140 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that the stock has some steam left in it. LKP Finance share price today opened upside at ₹220.55 apiece levels and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today.
