Stock at 52 week high: LKP Finance shares are one of the multibagger stocks that Indian stock market has delivered in 2023. In year-to-date (YTD) time, this small-cap stock has risen from around ₹91.50 to ₹220.55 per share levels on BSE , logging around 140 per cent rise in this time. However, it seems that the stock has some steam left in it. LKP Finance share price today opened upside at ₹220.55 apiece levels and hit 5 per cent upper circuit within few seconds of stock market's opening bell today.

However, profit booking soon triggered in this multibagger stock, but the stock witnessed buying interest at lower levels and it once again climbed to its upper circuit levels of ₹220.55 apiece levels. Interestingly, this is not the first day when this Saint Capital Fund-backed stock has touched upper circuit. This is elevelth straight session when this multibagger stock has hit upper curcuit.

Circuit to circuit stock

The circuit to circuit stock has been hitting upper circuit since 1st December 2023. So, in all eleven session in December 2023, this Saint Capital Fund-backed financial stock has touched 5 per cent upper circuit delivering to the tune of 70 per cent return to its positional shareholders in December 2023.

In fact, the stock has been touching life-time high as well while touching 5 per cent upper circuit. So, this Saint Capital Fund-backed stock has not just touched upper circuit in all sessions in December, it has touched record high on all trade sessions in this month as well.

Saint Capital Fund shareholding

According to shareholding pattern of LKP Finance Limited for July to September 2023 quarter, this mauritius-based foreign institutional investor (FII) holds 2.46 lakh company shares, which is 1.96 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. In April to June 2023 quarter, Saint Capital Fund was holding same 1.96 per ceht shares of the company, which means Saint Capital Fund remained steady in this multibagger stock during second quarter of the current financial year.

This multibagger stock is available for trade on BSE only. Its market cap is around ₹277 crore. Its current trade volume on BSE is 6.46 lakh and around 50 minutes of trade is still left in Friday session.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

