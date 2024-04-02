Sajjan Jindal-owned JSW Energy to raise ₹5,000 crore via QIP; Details here
“The share placement could be done in one or more tranches at a floor price of 510.09 rupees apiece on April 5 - a 6% discount to the company's last closing price of 540.20 rupees,” JSW Group's energy arm said.
Billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Energy, on Tuesday, said that the company intends to raise ₹5,000 crore through a qualified institutional placement (QIP) program. The company aims to accomplish this by selling shares to high net worth investors in one or more tranches.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started