Saksoft share price jumps 17% as company acquires Augmento Labs
Saksoft acquires Augmento Labs for ₹100 crore, causing its shares to skyrocket by 17%. Augmento Labs will be a subsidiary, enhancing Saksoft's digital engineering capabilities.
Shares of IT service management company Saksoft skyrocketed 17 percent in intraday deals after the company announced the acquisition of Augmento Labs Private Limited, a digital engineering company.
