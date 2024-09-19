Saksoft: Up 190% in 2 years, 1000% in 4 years. Will this small-cap IT stock keep climbing?

Saksoft, a small-cap IT stock, has delivered a phenomenal performance in recent years, providing over 10x returns to its shareholders by maintaining a strong upward trajectory. While the stock has experienced some profit booking in recent months, it continues to demonstrate substantial long-term growth.

In the past two years alone, the stock's value surged from ₹102 to its current price of ₹290, marking an impressive 190 per cent gain. Looking further back, the stock has delivered a massive return of nearly 1,000 per cent over the last four years and a staggering 7,150 per cent over the past decade.

Notably, the stock has delivered multibagger returns in two of the last four years. In CY23, it achieved a remarkable 161 per cent gain, following a 154 per cent return in CY21. The company is a digital transformation partner for mid-sized global enterprises, specializing in business transformation solutions across various sectors such as fintech, digital commerce, transportation & logistics, and hi-tech media and utilities.

It offers services in application engineering, quality assurance & testing, data analytics, cloud infrastructure, and cybersecurity. Over time, Saksoft has evolved from focusing on digital transformation to product engineering. It help businesses upgrade their IT systems with technology solutions, expert consulting, and analytics, including IoT, robotics, custom applications, and cloud support.

Headquartered in Chennai, India, Saksoft operates 16 offices across India, Europe, Asia, and the USA. The company generates 55 per cent of its revenue from digital engineering, 25 per cent from data and cloud, 18 per cent from testing, and 2 per cent from infrastructure and security. Its high-margin areas include digital engineering and testing, while margins in data and cloud have the potential to improve as AI-related deals are expected to increase over the next two years.

Monarch sees 60% more upside In its recent note, domestic brokerage firm Monarch Networth Capital has initiated coverage on the stock with a 'buy' rating and set a target price of ₹435 apiece, which signals an upside potential of 47% for the stock from its latest trading price. Under the bull case scenario, the brokerage set even bigger target price of ₹475, reflecting an upside rally of 60%.

The brokerage believes the stock has the potential to trade at higher valuations, driven by continued IT spending in key business segments such as digital engineering, cloud, data, and digital commerce for Saksoft.

It said that digital engineering remains the company's core growth driver, while the data and cloud segment is expected to grow at a 20 per cent CAGR. Testing services continue to be highly profitable. Strong partnerships with Microsoft Azure, AWS, HCL Commerce, Salesforce, and Databricks further enhance Saksoft’s service offerings.

Specializing in sectors like Fintech, Hi-tech, Transport & Logistics, and Retail, Saksoft leverages over 15 years of expertise, maintaining long-term relationships with 80 per cent of its top 20 clients, many of whom have been partners for over a decade.

The brokerage highlighted the company's acquisition-driven "String of Pearls" strategy, which has brought in premium clients and contributed 7-8 per cent growth over the last five years. Recent acquisitions, such as Solveda and Augmento, have enhanced its expertise in cloud, product engineering, and digital commerce.

The brokerage is projecting a CAGR of 21.0 per cent in revenue, 22.3 per cent in EBITDA, and 24.4 per cent in PAT over FY25-FY27E. It has valued the business at 25x FY27E EPS, aligning with micro- and small-cap IT companies but at a discount to mid-cap peers.

Best amongst its peers on all parameters According to the brokerage, Saksoft has consistently outperformed its peers across all key metrics, showcasing solid growth despite challenges in the global IT sector. Over the past decade, the company has delivered more than 20 per cent EPS growth, driven by strategic acquisitions that have expanded both its capabilities and geographic reach.

These acquisitions, as per Monarch, have played a crucial role in maintaining strong profitability, with high-teen EBITDA margins. The company stands out due to its wide range of capabilities, including over a decade of expertise in testing, data & automation, product engineering, and DevOps.

Saksoft also boasts a well-balanced global presence and serves premium clients with revenues ranging from $200 million to $3 billion. By focusing on niche sectors where it has deep experience, the brokerage said the company has carved out a competitive advantage.

Financially, it leads its peers with the highest ROCE, EBITDA margins, PAT margins, and EPS growth, while strong partnerships with industry giants.