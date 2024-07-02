Sakuma Exports declares 4:1 bonus shares. Record date, other details here

Bonus shares 2024: The Board of Directors of Sakuma Exports Ltd has declared bonus shares in a 4:1 ratio. This means four bonus shares will be issued as a reward to the eligible shareholders for holding one company share. The company bonus shares record date is as follows: The small-cap Company in India bourses about the decision and said that the record date regarding bonus shares will be informed as and when it gets fixed. The company board also approved raising funds through the Qualified Institutions Placement or QIP. The company board has approved ₹500 crore fundraising through the QIP. the company board took these decisiona in its meeting held on 1st July 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sakuma Exports bonus shares 2024 The small-cap Company demonstrated its commitment to transparency by informing stock market exchanges about the bonus shares, stating, "The Board of directors of the companyCompanysed and approved issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of Capital redemption Reserves, Securities Premium Account, and General Reserves account as on 31st March 2024 to the equity shareholders of the CompanyCompany ratio of 4: 1, i.e., 4 (Four) new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each for every 1 (One) existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Re. 1/- (Rupee One only) each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to the approval of the shareholders of the CompanyCompany500 crore fundraise through QIP

The proposal of raising funds by way of issuance equity shares through permissible modes, including but not limited to a public issue, preferential allotment, private placement, including one or more qualified institutions placement ('QIP') or through any other permissible mode and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate under applicable law, subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of shareholders of the Company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Raising of funds by way of a Qualified Institutions Placement (using issuing Equity Shares) for an amount up to Rs. 500 crores, in one or more tranche or tranches, by the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and such other acts, rules and regulations and subject to the approval of the Members and such regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be applicable," the small-cap company company.

