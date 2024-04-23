Sakuma Exports rights issue 2024: Price, date to entitlement ratio. Top 5 details
Sakuma Exports rights issue 2024 opens on 25th April 2024 and will remain open till 13th May 2024
Sakuma Exports rights issue 2024: The rights issue of the Sukum Exports Limited is going to open on 25th April 2024 i.e. on Thursday this week. The Sakuma Exports Rights Issue 2024 will remain open till 13th May 2024. As Sakuma Exports Rights Issue 2024 record date was 115th April 2024, those who held Sakuma Exports shares on the Sakuma Exports Rights Issue record date are eligible to apply for the company's offer. The company has fixed entitlement ratio of the rights issue 33:98. This means 33 company shares for every 98 shares held on the Sakuma Exports rights issue record date. The company has declared the rights isseu price at ₹25.30 per equity share.
