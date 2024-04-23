Sakuma Exports rights issue 2024: The rights issue of the Sukum Exports Limited is going to open on 25th April 2024 i.e. on Thursday this week. The Sakuma Exports Rights Issue 2024 will remain open till 13th May 2024. As Sakuma Exports Rights Issue 2024 record date was 115th April 2024, those who held Sakuma Exports shares on the Sakuma Exports Rights Issue record date are eligible to apply for the company's offer. The company has fixed entitlement ratio of the rights issue 33:98. This means 33 company shares for every 98 shares held on the Sakuma Exports rights issue record date. The company has declared the rights isseu price at ₹25.30 per equity share. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sakuma Exports had declared rights issue in early April saying, "This is further to our intimation on the outcome of the meeting of the Board of Directors of the

Company (“Board") dated 2 4s June, 2022, where the issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the Company of face value of <1 each (“Equity Shares") was approved by way of a rights issue, in accordance with the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder, the Securities and Exchange Board of India ( Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, as amended and other applicable laws and our prior intimation dated April 01, 2024." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Important Sakuma Exports rights issue details 1] Sakuma Exports rights issue price: The company has declared the rights isseu price at ₹25.30 per equity share.

2] Sakuma Exports rights issue eligibility: Those who held company shares on 15th April 2024 are eligible to participate in this rights issue offer. So, those who bought on or before 12th April 2024 are eligible to participate in the Sakuma Exports rights issue 2024.

3] Sakuma Exports rights issue size: Sakuma Exports Ltd aims to raise ₹199.83 crore from this rights issue offer. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4] Sakuma Exports rights issue ratio: Eligible shareholders will be awarded 33 shares for holding 98 shares on the rights issue record date i.e. on 15th April 2024.

5] Sakuma Exports rights issue listing date: The listing date is most likely on 24th May 2024.

Sakuma Expoerts news Sakuma Exports Limited recently announced a significant milestone, securing a lucrative contract valued at approximately Rs. 150 Crores for the supply of sugar to the North East, West Bengal, and Bihar regions. This deal not only strengthens the company's market presence but also underscores its commitment to meeting the rising demand for sugar in key regions across India. The strategic agreement further solidifies Sakuma Exports' position as a leading player in the agro-commodities sector. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ₹150 Crore deal, meticulously crafted by Sakuma Exports, encompasses a comprehensive supply agreement with various vendors, solidifying the company's supply chain network and enhancing its market reach. Under the terms of the agreement, Sakuma Exports will procure a diverse range of agricultural commodities, including sugar, pulses, and grains, from its trusted vendors.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

