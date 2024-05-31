Sakuma Exports share price hits 52-week high. Rises 21% in two days after Q4 results 2024
Sakuma Exports share price has surged from ₹28.40 to ₹34.50 per share in two straight sessions
Stock market today: Sakuma Exports share price extended its uptrend for the second straight session after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Thursday. This positive movement can be attributed to the company's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, which have bolstered investor confidence. The small-cap stock today opened upside and touched an intraday high of ₹34.50 apiece on NSE, logging more than 21 percent rise in two straight sessions against the Wednesday's close price of ₹28.40. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock priced below ₹50 went on to touch a new 52-week high during Friday deals.
