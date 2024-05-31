Hello User
Sakuma Exports share price hits 52-week high. Rises 21% in two days after Q4 results 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Sakuma Exports share price has surged from 28.40 to 34.50 per share in two straight sessions

Stock market today: In FY24, Sakuma Exports reported a net profit of 39.97 crores, indicating a commendable growth of 42.50 percent in profitability year-on-year.

Stock market today: Sakuma Exports share price extended its uptrend for the second straight session after the announcement of Q4 results 2024 on Thursday. This positive movement can be attributed to the company's strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, which have bolstered investor confidence. The small-cap stock today opened upside and touched an intraday high of 34.50 apiece on NSE, logging more than 21 percent rise in two straight sessions against the Wednesday's close price of 28.40. While climbing to this intraday high, the small-cap stock priced below 50 went on to touch a new 52-week high during Friday deals.

Sakuma Exports Q4 results 2024

The small-cap stock priced below 50 declared its Q4 results 2024 on Thursday, which sparked fresh buying. The company's revenue surged to 2140 crores, marking a remarkable increase of 68.75 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. This substantial revenue growth can be attributed to strategic initiatives and effective market penetration across various segments.

In FY24, the small-cap company reported a net profit of 39.97 crores, indicating a commendable growth of 42.50 percent in profitability year-on-year. This significant increase in profit demonstrates the company's ability to generate more earnings from its operations. The company's earnings per share (EPS) witnessed a significant uptick, reaching 1.70, reflecting a robust growth of 87.50 percent compared to the previous fiscal year. This impressive growth in both net profit and EPS underscores the company's strong operational performance and efficient cost management strategies, which are key indicators of a company's financial health.

Company management highlighted the reasons for strong Q4 results: "Sakuma Exports has solidified its market presence with a diversified product portfolio encompassing sugar, pulses, maize, cotton, and rice. This diversification strategy has enabled the company to capitalize on various market opportunities while mitigating risks associated with sector-specific fluctuations. Moreover, Sakuma Exports has embarked on strategic initiatives such as investing in an ethanol plant and expanding its operations in international markets. These initiatives underscore the company's commitment to long-term growth and sustainability."

Sakuma Exports shares are available for trade on BSE and NSE. Its market cap is 1,023 crore, and its current trade volume is 39.38 lakh. Its 52-week high is 34.50, whereas its lifetime high is 42.45. Its 52-week low is 13.15 per share.

