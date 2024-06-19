Sakuma Exports shares hit 52-week high as company sets board meeting date to consider bonus shares
Bonus shares 2024: Sakuma Exports share price today opened with an upside gap and touched an intraday high of ₹38.45 apiece on NSE
Bonus shares 2024: Sakuma Exports share price witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Wednesday. The small-cap stock was in the news for the issuance of bonus shares. The company's board of directors has set a meeting date on 1st July 2024 to consider and approve the bonus shares proposal. The small-cap company informed us about the development in an exchange filing on Wednesday. After announcing the bonus share proposal and board meeting date to consider the proposal, Sakuma Exports' share price reached an intraday high of ₹38.45 apiece on NSE, which turned out to be its new 52-week high.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started