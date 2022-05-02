Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd informed the exchanges that in its board meeting held on April 30, 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company have approved stock split or sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The ratio of the Salasar Techno's stock split is set 1:10, i.e. existing one (1) equity share of the company having face value of ₹10/- (each fully paid up), will be split/ sub-divided into ten (10) equity shares having face value of Re 1 each fully paid up. The record date will be intimated in due course.

The company said that the stock split decision has been taken to enhance the liquidity of the company's equity shares and encourage the participation of small investors by making it more affordable.

A stock split increases the number of shares that are outstanding by issuing more shares to the current shareholders. Stock split decreases the market price of the individual shares, however, does not result in changing the market capitalization of the company.

A company engages in stock split decision to make its stock more affordable if its price levels are very high, which in thus would lead to increase in liquidity in the stock.

Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd incorporated in 2007 is a provider of customized steel fabrication and infrastructure solutions in India. The Company provides 360-degree solutions by carrying out engineering, designing, fabrication, galvanization and deployment.

Its products include telecommunication towers, power transmission line towers, smart lighting poles, monopoles, guard rails, substation structures, solar module mounting structures and customized galvanized & non-galvanized steel structures.