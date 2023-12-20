Salasar Techno Engineering stock rises after announcing issuance of bonus shares at 4:1 ratio
The issuance of bonus shares will be facilitated through the utilization of the company's Securities Premium Account, necessitating a total of ₹126 crore for this purpose.
The shares of Salasar Techno Engineering rose over 2.80% to ₹64.35 on NSE, on Wednesday after the company announced the issue of bonus shares in the proportion of 4:1 i.e. four new fully paid-up bonus equity share of face value of ₹l each will be provided for one existing fully paid up equity share of ₹1 each held by the shareholder.
