Salasar Tehno to consider issuance of bonus shares this week. Share jumps 8%
Bonus shares 2023: The board of directors of Salasar Techno Engineering Ltd is soon going to consider issuance of bonus shares to its eligible shareholders. The telecom infra company has informed Indian stock market bourses that its board of directors will consider and approve proposal for bonus shares in its meeting scheduled on 20th December 2023 i.e. on Wednesday this week.
