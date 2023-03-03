Salesforce shares soar 16% on strong profit forecast
The software maker expects about 27% operating margin in the fiscal year 2024, higher than the 22.5% for fiscal year 2023
Shares of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc soared 16% to $193.91, the largest intraday gain since August 2020, on Thursday after it announced strong profit forecast for the full year.
