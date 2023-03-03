Shares of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc soared 16% to $193.91, the largest intraday gain since August 2020, on Thursday after it announced strong profit forecast for the full year.

The company also doubled its share buyback program to $20 billion.

Salesforce shares on Thursday closed at $186.59, 11.50% up, on the NYSE.

Salesforce on Wednesday posted better than expected fourth quarter earnings. In the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2022, its revenue rose 14% to $8.38 billion, beating forecast of 9.2% growth.

The software maker said on Wednesday that its operating margin will be about 27% in the fiscal year 2024, higher than the 22.5% for fiscal year 2023.

The company’s plan to integrate artificial intelligence into all of its cloud, as well as Slack, data analytics platform Tableau and MuleSoft platform also gave a fillip to the stock.

In past few months, Salesforce had laid off 8,000 workers, swapped board directors and lost several top executives.

The Salesforce stock had surged 26% this year, more than double the rally of Nasdaq 100.