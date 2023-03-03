Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Salesforce shares soar 16% on strong profit forecast

Salesforce shares soar 16% on strong profit forecast

1 min read . 02:51 AM IST Rajendra Saxena
The Salesforce stock had surged 26% this year, more than double the rally of Nasdaq 100.

The software maker expects about 27% operating margin in the fiscal year 2024, higher than the 22.5% for fiscal year 2023

Shares of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc soared 16% to $193.91, the largest intraday gain since August 2020, on Thursday after it announced strong profit forecast for the full year.

Shares of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc soared 16% to $193.91, the largest intraday gain since August 2020, on Thursday after it announced strong profit forecast for the full year.

The company also doubled its share buyback program to $20 billion.

The company also doubled its share buyback program to $20 billion.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Salesforce shares on Thursday closed at $186.59, 11.50% up, on the NYSE.

Salesforce on Wednesday posted better than expected fourth quarter earnings. In the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2022, its revenue rose 14% to $8.38 billion, beating forecast of 9.2% growth.

The software maker said on Wednesday that its operating margin will be about 27% in the fiscal year 2024, higher than the 22.5% for fiscal year 2023.

The company’s plan to integrate artificial intelligence into all of its cloud, as well as Slack, data analytics platform Tableau and MuleSoft platform also gave a fillip to the stock.

In past few months, Salesforce had laid off 8,000 workers, swapped board directors and lost several top executives.

TRENDING IN MARKETS See All

The Salesforce stock had surged 26% this year, more than double the rally of Nasdaq 100.

Know your inner investor Do you have the nerves of steel or do you get insomniac over your investments? Let’s define your investment approach.
Take the test
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP