Salesforce shares soar 16% on strong profit forecast

The software maker expects about 27% operating margin in the fiscal year 2024, higher than the 22.5% for fiscal year 2023

The Salesforce stock had surged 26% this year, more than double the rally of Nasdaq 100.

In past few months, Salesforce had laid off 8,000 workers, swapped board directors and lost several top executives.

The company’s plan to integrate artificial intelligence into all of its cloud, as well as Slack, data analytics platform Tableau and MuleSoft platform also gave a fillip to the stock.

Salesforce on Wednesday posted better than expected fourth quarter earnings. In the fourth quarter ending 31 December 2022, its revenue rose 14% to $8.38 billion, beating forecast of 9.2% growth.

Salesforce shares on Thursday closed at $186.59, 11.50% up, on the NYSE.

The company also doubled its share buyback program to $20 billion.

Shares of cloud-based software provider Salesforce Inc soared 16% to $193.91, the largest intraday gain since August 2020, on Thursday after it announced strong profit forecast for the full year.

