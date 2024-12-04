Salesforce Inc. shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, boosting hopes for the company’s much-hyped artificial intelligence strategy.

Sales increased 8.3% to $9.44 billion in the period ended Oct. 31, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $9.35 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 33.1%, compared with an average estimate of 32.2%

Salesforce, the top seller of customer relations management software, pivoted its AI strategy this year to focus on tools called agents, which are designed to complete tasks such as customer support or sales development without human supervision. The San Francisco-based company launched its product, dubbed Agentforce, in October, with initial pricing of about $2 per agent conversation.