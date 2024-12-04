Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Salesforce shares surge 11% to hit record high after AI boom fuels Q3 earnings; stock up 26% YTD

The Salesforce stock had surged 26% this year, more than double the rally of Nasdaq 100.

Salesforce Inc. shares hit a record high on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue, boosting hopes for the company’s much-hyped artificial intelligence strategy.

Sales increased 8.3% to $9.44 billion in the period ended Oct. 31, the company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $9.35 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Adjusted operating margin, a measure of profitability, was 33.1%, compared with an average estimate of 32.2%

Salesforce, the top seller of customer relations management software, pivoted its AI strategy this year to focus on tools called agents, which are designed to complete tasks such as customer support or sales development without human supervision. The San Francisco-based company launched its product, dubbed Agentforce, in October, with initial pricing of about $2 per agent conversation.

The shares rose as much as 11% to $367.20 after markets opened in New York on Wednesday.

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
