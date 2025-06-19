Samay Project Services IPO allotment to be out soon: Here are steps to check status online and GMP

Samay Project Services IPO: The allotment for the issue, which closed for subscription on 18 June 2025, is to be out soon.

Samay Project Services IPO will be listed on NSE SME with a tentative listing date fixed as Monday, June 23, 2025.

Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the issue's registrar, while Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager for the Samay Project Services IPO.

Since Bigshare Services is the registrar for the Samay Project Services IPO, which will be listed on the NSE, investors can check allotment status either on the Bigshare Services website or the NSE website.

Here are steps to check status online and GMP

Steps to check Samay Project Services IPO allotment status online on registrar's website Step 1: Go to the website of Registrar Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd to check Samay Project Services IPO allotment status by clicking the link:

Step 2: Select any one of the servers

Step 3: Select Samay Project Services Limited from the ‘Select IPO’ dropdown menu. (Note: the company name will only appear once the allotment status is out.)

Step 4: Select from the selection type any of the following: application number or CAF number, Demat number, application number, beneficiary ID or PAN number

Step 5: Enter the details from the option selected

Step 6: Click on the search button

Steps to check status of Samay Project Services IPO allotment on the NSE website Step 1: Head to the NSE website:

Step 2: Choose the option "Details of the Equity & SME IPO Bid."

Step 3: Under the selection symbol option, select "SAMAY" from the dropdown

Step 4: Thereafter, enter your details, such as application number and PAN information.

Step 5: Press “Submit.”

Samay Project Services IPO GMP or Grey Market Premium Samay Project Services IPO GMP (grey market premium) stands at nil. This means that the Samay Project Services shares are not commanding any premium over the issue price of ₹34 in the grey market, according to data from investorgain.com. The same also indicates that the listing of Samay Project Services shares is anticipated to be near the upper range of the offer price of ₹34 per share, also indicating that market players are not anticipating any listing profits.