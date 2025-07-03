Sambhv Steel Tubes share price extends post-listing gain for second straight session; rises 26% against issue price

Sambhv Steel Tubes share price increased by more than 6% during Thursday's trading session, continuing its rise after a strong market debut on Wednesday. Today, Sambhv Steel Tubes shares opened at an intraday low of ₹99.02 on the BSE, reaching an intraday high of ₹103.90 per share.

The stock debuted in the market at ₹110.10, reflecting a 34.26% increase from the issue price on the BSE. Throughout the day, it surged by 35.23% to reach ₹110.89. The firm's shares closed at ₹97.58 each, which is a gain of 19%.

On the NSE, the stock opened at ₹110, marking a rise of 34.14%. The firm's shares finished at ₹97.59 each, representing a 19% premium.

The company's market capitalization was valued at ₹2,875.40 crore.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Sambhv Steel, valued at ₹540 crore, was oversubscribed 28.46 times by the end of the bidding last Friday. The price range for the IPO was set between ₹77 and ₹82 per share.

Sambhv Steel stands out as a major producer of electric resistance welded (ERW) steel pipes and hollow structural tubes in India.

Bhavik Joshi, Head of Business at INVasset PMS, stated that investors should keep in mind that performance after listing will depend on actual delivery and the growth of earnings, rather than just sentiment. In this context, the listing happening tomorrow will serve as a measure of sentiment, but the medium-term outlook is still connected to India’s overall capital expenditure and revival in manufacturing.

Sambhv Steel Tubes IPO details The IPO included a fresh issuance of equity shares valued at approximately ₹440 crore, combined with a sale offer (OFS) of shares totaling ₹100 crore from the promoters.

The funds from the new issuance will be used to settle debt and for general corporate needs.

Nuvama Wealth Management and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors serve as the lead managers for this issue.