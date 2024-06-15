Samco baffled by post election rally; liked Jubilant Food, Metropolis, Mamaearth, Senco in mid/smallcap space
Indian markets recover over 4% in June post-election drop, SAMCO sees limited Nifty upside due to high valuations. Positive outlook on Durables, Materials, FMCG, and Tech sectors. SMID picks include Jubilant FoodWorks, Honasa Consumer, Suprajit Engineering, Metropolis Healthcare, and Senco Gold.
After an around 6 percent drop in the benchmarks on June 4, the Lok Sabha election results day, the Indian markets have recovered dramatically, rising over 4 percent for the month of June. However, domestic brokerage house SAMCO is baffled by the recent post-election rally.
