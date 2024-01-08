Same-day settlement of trades: FPIs raise liquidity concerns, says report
Foreign portfolio investors have sought more time for suggestions on viable alternatives given the year-end holiday season, said two people in the know, as per a report.
With regards to the same-day settlement, or T+0 of trades, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have raised concerns, stating that this may fragment market liquidity or trading volumes, reported Business Line.
