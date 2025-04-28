Markets
Samhi's GIC deal may accelerate growth. Could a valuation rerating follow?
Madhvendra 6 min read 28 Apr 2025, 09:25 AM IST
SummaryThe partnership with GIC is set to accelerate Samhi's growth by reducing debt, boosting profitability, and supporting expansion. Could this strategic move trigger a much-needed rerating of valuation?
GIC, a leading global institutional investor, and Samhi Hotels have entered into a strategic partnership to develop an investment platform focused on upscale and high-end hotels in India. As part of the deal, GIC will acquire a 35% stake for ₹752 crores in Samhi's three subsidiaries, which own assets like Courtyard and Fairfield by Marriott and Trinity Hotel in Bengaluru and Hyatt Regency Pune.
