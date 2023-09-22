Samhi Hotels IPO: Shares make positive debut on Dalal Street. Should you buy, sell or hold?1 min read 22 Sep 2023, 01:03 PM IST
Samhi Hotels share price opened on BSE at ₹130.55 apiece whereas it listed at ₹134.50 per share levels on NSE
Stock market today: Samhi Hotels share price opned higher from price band of ₹119 to ₹126 per equity share. Shares of the company listed on BSE at ₹130.55 apiece levels whereas it listed on NSE at ₹134.50 per share levels, delivering to the tune of 6 per cent listing gain to the lucky allottees.
