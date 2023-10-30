Samir Arora believes these 3 sectors in Indian stock market are backbone of any portfolio and will remain attractive
In an interview with Mint, Samir Arora, whose maiden equity fund is open for subscription, said he had zero to very low weight in IT since June 2022, but he broadly liked these three main themes all his life.
Financials, consumer and information technology (IT) will remain attractive sectors over the medium term and are the backbone of any portfolio, says market veteran Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started