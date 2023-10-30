Financials, consumer and information technology (IT) will remain attractive sectors over the medium term and are the backbone of any portfolio, says market veteran Samir Arora, founder of Helios Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with Mint, Arora, whose maiden equity fund opened for subscription last week, said he had zero to very low weight in IT since June 2022, but he broadly liked these three main themes all his life.

"We have broadly liked 3 main themes all our life — financials, consumer and information technology. However, since June 2022 we have zero to very low weight in IT. Still, over the medium term, these will remain the three attractive sectors," Arora said.

Tactically, one may invest in defence, automobiles, etc., but the above three sectors are generally the backbone of any portfolio, he added.

Helios Capital’s maiden equity fund, Helios Flexi Cap Fund, opened for subscription last week. The NFO comes at a time when the stock market is undergoing heightened volatility and there is more intense competition from other mutual funds.

However, Arora believes a correction in the market could also lead to increased subscriptions as investors may want to buy the dip.

Among asset classes, the market veteran said he always owned a little bit of gold. With very high US interest rates, gold may not have done well recently but he believes it generally acts like a real hedge and diversifier.

“Our whole team believes in equities and “skin in the game". I checked last night and our employees (including me) have already invested more than ₹32 crore in the new fund offer," he said.

