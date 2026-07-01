Samir Arora of Helios Capital backs SIPs, challenges critics: 'Prove market timing works'

Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) have become one of the most popular ways for retail investors to build long-term wealth through mutual funds. However, whenever markets turn volatile or expensive, the debate over whether investors should continue SIPs or try to time the market resurfaces. Weighing into the discussion, veteran fund manager Samir Arora has questioned critics of SIP investing, arguing that anyone advising investors against SIPs must first prove that market timing consistently works.

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In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Arora said those arguing against SIPs are, in effect, advocating market timing. He said such commentators should explain why they believe investors can consistently enter and exit markets at the right time to generate superior returns.

"Instead of arguing against SIPs, these commentators and market 'watchers' should make their case for why they think market timing works, for essentially they are arguing in favor of that."

Arora further said critics should cite examples of fund managers who have generated returns solely through market timing and recommend books that support such an investment approach. He added that if there are very few such examples, perhaps critics should first write comprehensive books on the subject before asking investors to abandon SIPs.

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The comments come amid renewed discussions over whether investors should continue monthly investments in equity mutual funds after the strong rally in Indian equities over the past few years. While some market participants argue that elevated valuations warrant caution, proponents of SIPs maintain that disciplined investing helps reduce the impact of short-term market volatility and removes the need to predict market peaks and bottoms.

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Who is Samir Arora? Samir Arora is the founder and fund manager of Helios Capital Management, an investment firm focused on Indian equities. He is among India's best-known market veterans and has decades of experience in equity investing across domestic and global markets.

Before founding Helios Capital, Arora served as the Chief Investment Officer at Alliance Capital Management in Singapore and has managed several India-focused equity funds. He is widely followed by retail and institutional investors for his views on stock markets, mutual funds, asset allocation and long-term investing, which he frequently shares through interviews and social media.

What is an SIP? A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a method of investing in mutual funds where investors contribute a fixed amount at regular intervals, such as monthly or quarterly, instead of making a lump-sum investment.

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One of the biggest advantages of SIPs is rupee cost averaging, where investors buy more units when markets are down and fewer units when prices are high, helping average out the purchase cost over time. SIPs also encourage financial discipline and reduce the temptation to make emotional investment decisions based on short-term market movements.

For long-term investors, SIPs are generally considered an effective way to participate in equity markets without having to predict the best time to invest. While they do not eliminate market risk, they help investors stay invested across different market cycles, allowing the power of compounding to work over the long term.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.