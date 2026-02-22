Samir Arora takes a dig on Trump's tariffs, says ‘Nothing wrong with 15%’

Veteran fund manager Samir Arora, on February 22, took a dig on US Supreme Court decision on reciprocal tariffs imposed by the Donald Trump administration. The Helios Capital founder listed out eight reasons why 15% tariffs on India are not a big concern.

In a post on X, Arora said that there's nothing wrong with 15% as far as India is concerned. The US Supreme Court invalidated the reciprocal tariffs that had been imposed on trading partners by US President Donald Trump. However, just hours after the ruling, President Trump approved a fresh policy introducing a 10% global tariff on imports from all countries.

Arora, in his post on X, pointed out that more than 90 countries were previously subject to a 10% tariff, and it appears now they will face a 15% tariff rate. Among those affected are Australia, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and the United Arab Emirates, which are expected to see their tariff levels rise from 10% to 15%.

“Tariffs have power if you can pitch one country against another. If all countries have 15% (or 10%), how does it matter much- this is more of an internal tax issue for the US now,” Arora said.

He further added that the initial 10% tariffs were, anyway, surprising since max allowed is 15%, and it is for 150 days as of now. The 15% tariffs now bring Europe/Japan/South Korea back to where they were, he said.

“India would have been happy to have a signed deal at 18%, and for now, it is 15%. Beyond 5 months, how this will be extended is not obvious anyway and will need congressional approval. Even if finally due to other sections, it does go back to 18% for India, it is the same as it would have been without this recent drama,” Arora said.

India-US trade deal The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled 6–3 that the administration of Donald Trump had overstepped its legal authority by imposing tariffs starting in February 2025 under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) of 1977.

Despite the ruling, the White House issued a fact sheet later stating that tariffs would remain in place, describing them as a vital instrument for protecting American businesses and workers, boosting domestic manufacturing, lowering costs, and increasing wages.

Following the court’s decision to strike down Trump’s global tariffs and Washington’s subsequent order introducing a temporary 10% import surcharge, Indian exports will now face only a 10% reciprocal levy from February 24, 2026. For example, a product that previously attracted a 5% US duty will now carry an additional 10%, taking the total to 15%, compared with the earlier effective rate of 23% (5% plus 18%).

Trump’s February 20 proclamation stated that a temporary 10% ad valorem import surcharge would be imposed for 150 days on goods entering the United States, effective February 24, 2026, at 12:01 am Eastern Standard Time.

