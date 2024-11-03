Samir Arora’s Witty Wisdom: Shift Indian stock market hours to tackle FII sell-off

  • Samir Arora’s humorous proposal: shift Indian market hours to open at 3:30 AM and close by 6:30 AM IST, a time window that could potentially deter FIIs from actively trading in the Indian stock market due to inconvenient time zones.

Ankit Gohel
Published3 Nov 2024, 02:47 PM IST
In a witty twist, Samir Arora suggested that if FIIs are still intent on selling despite the early hours, “they better work overtime.”
In a witty twist, Samir Arora suggested that if FIIs are still intent on selling despite the early hours, “they better work overtime.”

Indian stock market has been experiencing sustained selling pressure from Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), who offloaded more than 1 lakh crore in domestic equities during October alone. This significant outflow has drawn strong reactions from investors and analysts alike. 

Renowned fund manager and Helios Capital founder, Samir Arora, also commented on the situation, sharing a lighthearted suggestion on social media amid concerns about the impact of continued FII selling on the Indian stock market.

His humorous proposal: shift Indian market hours to open at 3:30 AM and close by 6:30 AM IST, a time window that could potentially deter FIIs from actively trading in the Indian stock market due to inconvenient time zones.

In his tweet, Arora pointed out that if the Indian stock market opens early in the morning, it would align with late evening in New York City, around 6 PM. According to Arora, this timing would ensure that most FIIs based in the United States, particularly on the East Coast, are already done for the day and would likely not want to extend their work hours.

By closing the market around 6:30 AM IST, Arora highlighted that it would also coincide with the Singapore markets opening, mitigating the impact of Asian trading activity and potentially reducing volatility driven by foreign investor sentiment.

Also Read | Record FII exodus shakes India’s stock markets even as domestic funds step up

Arora’s humorous remark follows notable gains in the Sensex and Nifty 50 during the Diwali Muhurat Trading session on November 1, which saw limited FII activity. The Sensex closed 335.06 points, or 0.42%, higher at 79,724.12, while the Nifty 50 added 99.00 points, or 0.41%, to end at 24,304.35 in the special session.

During the Muhurat trading session on Friday, FIIs sold Indian equities worth 211.93 crore, while Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) also offloaded shares totaling 377.33 crore, as per stock exchange data.

A Humorous Take on a Serious Issue

Arora’s playful tweet sheds light on a real challenge: the volatility brought on by substantial FII selling, which has occasionally weighed down the Indian stock markets. Last month, the persistent FII outflows became a recurring theme in market discussions, dragging the benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 down 7.5% from their record high levels.

Also Read | Shankar Sharma warns of challenges for Indian stock market in Samvat 2081

In a witty twist, Samir Arora suggested that if FIIs are still intent on selling despite the early hours, “they better work overtime.” By humorously proposing inconvenient hours for foreign investors, Arora’s statement underscores the sentiment among domestic investors who feel the impact of unpredictable global flows and wish for a reprieve.

While Arora’s suggestion is certainly not intended as a genuine market proposal, it underscores the frustration some investors feel.

His tweet received an enthusiastic response from his followers, with many appreciating the humorous perspective on an issue that has affected domestic retail and institutional investors alike.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:3 Nov 2024, 02:47 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSamir Arora’s Witty Wisdom: Shift Indian stock market hours to tackle FII sell-off

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

149.70
07:18 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.05 (0.71%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

145.00
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
2.3 (1.61%)

Tata Power share price

445.20
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
5.15 (1.17%)

Bandhan Bank share price

183.65
07:10 PM | 1 NOV 2024
1.4 (0.77%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

1,545.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-67.25 (-4.17%)

ICICI Securities share price

833.45
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-32.85 (-3.79%)

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

966.70
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-30.35 (-3.04%)

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

1,235.60
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
-36.75 (-2.89%)
More from Top Losers

Brigade Enterprises share price

1,244.80
07:19 PM | 1 NOV 2024
71.75 (6.12%)

PCBL share price

432.15
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
21.35 (5.2%)

Piramal Pharma share price

281.85
07:17 PM | 1 NOV 2024
13.45 (5.01%)

Jubilant Pharmova share price

1,273.00
06:59 PM | 1 NOV 2024
60.65 (5%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    80,415.00-150.00
    Chennai
    80,421.00-150.00
    Delhi
    80,573.00-150.00
    Kolkata
    80,425.00-150.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L-0.43
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.