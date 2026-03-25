Sammaan Capital share price jumps 11% after RBI approval for IHC stake purchase. Do you own?

Shares of Sammaan Capital jumped 11% in Wednesday's trading session after the central bank's nod to Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) for picking a majority stake in the non-banking finance company (NBFC).

Samaan Capital share price opened at ₹144.93 today, as compared to the previous close of ₹138.51 on Tuesday. It soon extended gains and rallied as much as 10.76% to ₹153.42 apiece.

The company, in an exchange filing, announced that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) gave its approval for Avenir Investment RSC, a subsidiary of IHC, to acquire a 66.65% stake in Sammaan Capital.

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Sammaan Capital said Avenir intends to invest ₹8,850 crore via a preferential issue.

“We wish to inform that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has, vide its letter dated March 24, 2026, approved the applications made by the Company and Sammaan Finserve Limited (formerly known as Indiabulls Commercial Credit Limited) (“SFL”) (i.e., wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) respectively, in respect of undertaking the Proposed Transaction, including indirect change of control of SFL pursuant to the Proposed Transaction. The RBI has also allowed the Company and SFL’s request for waiver of the public notice period. Pursuant to the Proposed Transaction, the Investor proposes to invest an aggregate amount of approximately INR 8,849,99,99,794/- (Indian Rupees Eight Thousand Eight Hundred and Forty‑Nine Crore Ninety‑Nine Lakh Ninety‑Nine Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety‑Four only), by way of preferential issue,” the company said in the exchange filing dated March 24.

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Following the allotment, Avenir is expected to hold around a 41.23% stake, which could rise to 63.36% after the preferential issue and the open offer. However, the deal is subject to approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The Reserve Bank of India has imposed certain conditions for its approval. Sammaan Capital will not be permitted to raise public deposits, and Avenir must complete the share transfer within one year, failing which the approval will lapse.

Additionally, if Avenir’s shareholding falls below 26% after the transaction, it will need prior RBI approval to increase its stake to 26% or more.

The company further informed that the RBI has also approved the appointment of IHC’s nominee, Alwyn Dinesh Crasta, as a director on the company’s board for a term of up to five years.

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Sammaan Capital share price trend Sammaan Capital has remained volatile in the near term amid weak market sentiments. The stock has gained over 8% in a week; however, it has fallen 4% in a month.

Zooming out further, the stock has delivered 35% returns in a year and 59.54% returns in three years. Meanwhile, the shares have descended 22.19% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.