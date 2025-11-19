Sammaan Capital shares fall 9% as Supreme Court slams ‘friendly approach’ in probe, flags SEBI’s ‘double standards’

Sammaan Capital News: Sammaan Capital share price dropped nearly 9 percent on Wednesday, November 19 after the Supreme Court came down heavily on investigative agencies for what it called a “friendly approach” in the ongoing probe involving the company. The court pulled up the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for what it viewed as reluctance and inconsistency in pursuing the case. The bench said the agencies’ stance raised concerns about the pace and seriousness of the probe, especially considering the nature of the allegations.

The apex court also took a serious view of SEBI’s reluctance to act, calling out what it termed “double standards” in its approach to the matter. Granting SEBI jurisdiction to investigate, the bench said there was no reason for the market regulator to delay action in a case that involves alleged financial misdoings and investor harm.

SC pushes CBI to file FIR, says it will aid ED The bench pressed the CBI to file an FIR in the case, observing that a formal complaint would strengthen the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) ability to pursue the money-laundering angle. The court also sought the CBI’s response on its stance, noting that the agency must clarify why it had not moved ahead with an FIR despite the seriousness of allegations.

In its submissions, the ED informed the court that it would hold a joint meeting with the CBI, SEBI and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) within two weeks to align investigative efforts.

The ED further told the court that complaints filed with the Economic Offences Wings (EoW) in Delhi and Mumbai saw no cognisance. This, the agency suggested, had delayed coordinated action and contributed to the lack of investigative momentum.

Next hearing on December 17 The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing in the matter for December 17, by which time it expects clear updates from all agencies—CBI, ED, SEBI and SFIO—on the status of the probe, FIR considerations, and inter-agency coordination.

The court’s observations signal a tightening of judicial scrutiny on the Sammaan Capital investigation, with regulators and enforcement bodies now required to justify their decisions and demonstrate credible progress in the weeks ahead.

Sammaan Capital Stock Performance The stock shed as much as 8.9% to its day's low of ₹166.25. It is now 14% away from its 52-week high of ₹192.90, hit earlier this month on November 3. Meanwhile, it has surged 70% from its5 2-week low of ₹97.80, hit in April 2025.